DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.59 million DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.44 changed hands at -$0.26 or -1.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.89B. DV’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.11% off its 52-week high of $37.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.22, which suggests the last value was 26.54% up since then. When we look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DV as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) trade information

Instantly DV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.23 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -1.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.57%, with the 5-day performance at -18.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) is -14.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DV’s forecast low is $26.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -79.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.92% for it to hit the projected low.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.23% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.21 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $133.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 38.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.20% per year.

DV Dividends

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.69% of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares while 99.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.43%. There are 99.74% institutions holding the DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock share, with Providence Equity Partners L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 50.18% of the shares, roughly 82.52 million DV shares worth $1.93 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.50% or 9.05 million shares worth $212.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd. With 3.24 million shares estimated at $75.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $61.01 million.