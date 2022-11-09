DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) : Investors Should Not Dump DLO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.32 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.33 changed hands at -$0.19 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.74B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -151.75% off its 52-week high of $51.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.19, which suggests the last value was 25.28% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Analysts gave the DLocal Limited (DLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended DLO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DLocal Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.58 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.04%, with the 5-day performance at -13.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is -7.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DLO’s forecast low is $22.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -131.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.21% for it to hit the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DLocal Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.21% over the past 6 months, a 68.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DLocal Limited will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.8 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $108.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $58.96 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 162.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 52.10% per year.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of DLocal Limited shares while 87.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.08%. There are 87.08% institutions holding the DLocal Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.43% of the shares, roughly 57.31 million DLO shares worth $1.79 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 12.9 million shares worth $403.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $112.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $84.34 million.