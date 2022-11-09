Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $43.68 changed hands at $1.09 or 2.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.33B. COUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -466.6% off its 52-week high of $247.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $40.49, which suggests the last value was 7.3% up since then. When we look at Coupa Software Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Analysts gave the Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 5 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended COUP as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupa Software Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Instantly COUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.00 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 2.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.36%, with the 5-day performance at -17.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is -21.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupa Software Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.60% over the past 6 months, a -46.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coupa Software Incorporated will fall -65.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.06 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Coupa Software Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $214.09 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupa Software Incorporated earnings to decrease by -95.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.14% per year.

COUP Dividends

Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 05 and December 09.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Coupa Software Incorporated shares while 105.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.04%. There are 105.36% institutions holding the Coupa Software Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.01% of the shares, roughly 6.81 million COUP shares worth $692.12 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.81% or 5.14 million shares worth $522.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $278.54 million under it, the former controlled 3.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $218.64 million.