Could UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.42 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.08B. USER’s current price is a discount, trading about -115.36% off its 52-week high of $15.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.31, which suggests the last value was 55.39% up since then. When we look at UserTesting Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the UserTesting Inc. (USER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended USER as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UserTesting Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) trade information

Instantly USER was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.64%, with the 5-day performance at 0.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER) is 100.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UserTesting Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.86% over the past 6 months, a 73.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.07 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that UserTesting Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $50.66 million.

The 2022 estimates are for UserTesting Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.80%.

USER Dividends

UserTesting Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.25% of UserTesting Inc. shares while 86.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.30%. There are 86.01% institutions holding the UserTesting Inc. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.68% of the shares, roughly 25.25 million USER shares worth $269.95 million.

StepStone Group LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 17.41% or 24.87 million shares worth $265.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $5.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $3.13 million.