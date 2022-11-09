Could UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s per share price at $3.92 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $600.11M. TIGR’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.21% off its 52-week high of $7.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.68, which suggests the last value was 31.63% up since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information
Instantly TIGR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.20 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.16%, with the 5-day performance at 5.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 21.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.61 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.54, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TIGR’s forecast low is $4.04 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.06% for it to hit the projected low.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts
Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.10% down from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.28 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -35.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.90%. The 2022 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -15.30%.
TIGR Dividends
UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 28 and December 02.
UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.01% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 9.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.92%. There are 9.69% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million TIGR shares worth $9.22 million.
Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.11% or 1.66 million shares worth $8.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.92 million shares estimated at $3.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.85 million.