Could The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.83 million The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $55.67 changed hands at $3.96 or 7.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.05B. SMG’s last price was a discount, traded about -224.11% off its 52-week high of $180.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.06, which suggests the last value was 29.84% up since then. When we look at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 889.70K.

Analysts gave the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SMG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) trade information

Instantly SMG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.29 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 7.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.42%, with the 5-day performance at 20.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is 36.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMG’s forecast low is $45.00 with $85.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.17% for it to hit the projected low.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.30% over the past 6 months, a -11.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will fall -45.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500.97 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.69 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.80%. The 2022 estimates are for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company earnings to increase by 33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

SMG Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03. The 4.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 4.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.57% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 68.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.07%. There are 68.13% institutions holding the The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.12% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million SMG shares worth $281.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.59% or 4.21 million shares worth $234.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $70.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.12% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $65.35 million.