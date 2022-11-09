Could ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $253.79 changed hands at -$23.63 or -8.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.15B. SWAV’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.3% off its 52-week high of $320.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $113.36, which suggests the last value was 55.33% up since then. When we look at ShockWave Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 518.02K.

Analysts gave the ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SWAV as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ShockWave Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Instantly SWAV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 300.11 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -8.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.31%, with the 5-day performance at -13.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is -5.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWAV’s forecast low is $165.00 with $338.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 34.99% for it to hit the projected low.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ShockWave Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 86.42% over the past 6 months, a 1,088.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ShockWave Medical Inc. will rise 4,500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 960.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 89.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $107.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that ShockWave Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $115.48 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.91 million and $65.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 77.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for ShockWave Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 86.90%.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares while 90.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.79%. There are 90.64% institutions holding the ShockWave Medical Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million SWAV shares worth $686.68 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 3.09 million shares worth $641.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $220.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $197.24 million.