Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s per share price at $11.35 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.62B. CSTM’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.7% off its 52-week high of $20.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.82, which suggests the last value was 13.48% up since then. When we look at Constellium SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.47K.

Analysts gave the Constellium SE (CSTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSTM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Constellium SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.68 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.63%, with the 5-day performance at 1.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSTM’s forecast low is $12.44 with $23.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Constellium SE share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.43% over the past 6 months, a -0.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Constellium SE will fall -45.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 540.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.03 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Constellium SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 billion and $1.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 117.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Constellium SE earnings to decrease by -1.60%.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.51% of Constellium SE shares while 100.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.45%. There are 100.90% institutions holding the Constellium SE stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.44% of the shares, roughly 18.82 million CSTM shares worth $338.71 million.

Bpifrance SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 16.39 million shares worth $295.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. With 7.17 million shares estimated at $128.98 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 5.06 million shares worth around $91.06 million.