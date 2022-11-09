Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.03 million Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.19 changing hands around $3.24 or 10.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.05B. COHR’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.12% off its 52-week high of $75.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.90, which suggests the last value was 9.91% up since then. When we look at Coherent Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Coherent Corp. (COHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended COHR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coherent Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.83.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) trade information

Instantly COHR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 35.00 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 10.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.17%, with the 5-day performance at -12.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) is -13.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COHR’s forecast low is $30.00 with $118.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -255.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coherent Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.50% over the past 6 months, a -4.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Coherent Corp. will fall -4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Coherent Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $808.61 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Coherent Corp. earnings to decrease by -36.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.48% per year.

COHR Dividends

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.62% of Coherent Corp. shares while 76.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.60%. There are 76.34% institutions holding the Coherent Corp. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.05% of the shares, roughly 11.14 million COHR shares worth $369.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.21% or 9.98 million shares worth $331.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 11.3 million shares estimated at $374.6 million under it, the former controlled 8.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $124.87 million.