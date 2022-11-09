Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $172.48 changed hands at -$66.99 or -27.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.53B. GTLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.65% off its 52-week high of $242.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $108.29, which suggests the last value was 37.22% up since then. When we look at Chart Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 361.52K.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 242.59 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -27.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.15%, with the 5-day performance at 4.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 21.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.68 days.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chart Industries Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.60% over the past 6 months, a 51.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chart Industries Inc. will rise 6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 172.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $390.49 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Chart Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $460.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322 million and $348.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Chart Industries Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.90% per year.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Chart Industries Inc. shares while 121.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 122.27%. There are 121.66% institutions holding the Chart Industries Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.15% of the shares, roughly 5.55 million GTLS shares worth $953.09 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.02% or 4.4 million shares worth $756.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $315.82 million under it, the former controlled 5.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $218.73 million.