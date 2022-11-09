Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $34.63 changed hands at $2.19 or 6.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.26B. CSIQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.71% off its 52-week high of $47.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.15, which suggests the last value was 36.04% up since then. When we look at Canadian Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Analysts gave the Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CSIQ as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Canadian Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) trade information

Instantly CSIQ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.34 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 6.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.67%, with the 5-day performance at 3.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is 4.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CSIQ’s forecast low is $33.00 with $56.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 34.33% over the past 6 months, a 135.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Solar Inc. will rise 194.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.23 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.95 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Canadian Solar Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

CSIQ Dividends

Canadian Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.39% of Canadian Solar Inc. shares while 56.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.47%. There are 56.18% institutions holding the Canadian Solar Inc. stock share, with Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.87% of the shares, roughly 4.72 million CSIQ shares worth $166.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 4.26 million shares worth $150.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were GMO Resources Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1.64 million shares estimated at $52.64 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $49.01 million.