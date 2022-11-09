BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.01 million BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.13 or -7.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.02M. BKSY’s last price was a discount, traded about -528.74% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 40.12% up since then. When we look at BlackSky Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.21K.

Analysts gave the BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BKSY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BlackSky Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) trade information

Instantly BKSY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -7.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.81%, with the 5-day performance at 3.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) is 12.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BKSY’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -259.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.64% for it to hit the projected low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 98.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BlackSky Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8 million and $7.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 87.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 126.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for BlackSky Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -705.70%.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.67% of BlackSky Technology Inc. shares while 30.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.70%. There are 30.70% institutions holding the BlackSky Technology Inc. stock share, with Jana Partners Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 2.84 million BKSY shares worth $5.37 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 1.54 million shares worth $2.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $1.31 million.