Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 4.32 million Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.01 or 10.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.94M. BTB’s last price was a discount, traded about -2042.86% off its 52-week high of $3.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Bit Brother Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information
Instantly BTB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1580 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 10.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -6.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.
BTB Dividends
Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.
Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Bit Brother Limited shares while 0.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.98%. There are 0.98% institutions holding the Bit Brother Limited stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million BTB shares worth $0.17 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.29 million shares worth $97648.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.
With 15078.0 shares estimated at $5167.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.