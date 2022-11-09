Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.58. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99M. ATXI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1571.69% off its 52-week high of $27.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 0.6% up since then. When we look at Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Analysts gave the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ATXI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.81%, with the 5-day performance at -29.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -35.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $180.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATXI’s forecast low is $180.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10743.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10743.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 29.70%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 14.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.45% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.82%. There are 4.77% institutions holding the Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million ATXI shares worth $0.22 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.12 million shares worth $56660.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.15 million under it, the former controlled 1.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $60201.0.