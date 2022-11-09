Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.26 changed hands at -$1.42 or -30.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $410.11M. ARLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.66% off its 52-week high of $11.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the last value was -31.29% down since then. When we look at Arlo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 586.21K.

Analysts gave the Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arlo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) trade information

Instantly ARLO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.91 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -30.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.39%, with the 5-day performance at -9.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is 3.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.83% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARLO’s forecast low is $10.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -360.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -206.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arlo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.20% over the past 6 months, a -109.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arlo Technologies Inc. will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -800.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $138.64 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arlo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $132.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.86 million and $124.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Arlo Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 47.70%.

ARLO Dividends

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.47% of Arlo Technologies Inc. shares while 74.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.52%. There are 74.83% institutions holding the Arlo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 13.13 million ARLO shares worth $43.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.10% or 6.23 million shares worth $20.45 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. With 6.39 million shares estimated at $20.99 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $9.23 million.