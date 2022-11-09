Are Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $24.69 changed hands at $1.74 or 7.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. RCUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.87% off its 52-week high of $49.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.74, which suggests the last value was 32.2% up since then. When we look at Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 687.00K.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.96%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 25.77 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 7.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.96% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is -5.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.73 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcus Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.83% over the past 6 months, a -649.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcus Biosciences Inc. will rise 13.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $21.37 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 131.90%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.88% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares while 68.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.47%. There are 68.78% institutions holding the Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million RCUS shares worth $130.64 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.52% or 3.96 million shares worth $125.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $83.89 million under it, the former controlled 4.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $60.51 million.