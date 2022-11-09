Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.91 million Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.34 changed hands at -$0.05 or -2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $333.85M. AFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -214.1% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 40.17% up since then. When we look at Affimed N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.61%, with the 5-day performance at 30.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is 47.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affimed N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.78% over the past 6 months, a -17.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affimed N.V. will rise 10.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -12.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.71 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Affimed N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $8.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.23 million and $9.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Affimed N.V. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Affimed N.V. shares while 60.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.49%. There are 60.36% institutions holding the Affimed N.V. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.54% of the shares, roughly 9.36 million AFMD shares worth $40.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 6.72 million shares worth $29.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 3.18 million shares estimated at $8.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $4.59 million.