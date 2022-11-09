Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $17.61 changed hands at $0.3 or 1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $863.07M. ANF’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.06% off its 52-week high of $47.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.02, which suggests the last value was 20.39% up since then. When we look at Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ANF as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Instantly ANF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.69 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.44%, with the 5-day performance at -0.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is 14.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANF’s forecast low is $15.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.64% over the past 6 months, a -99.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will fall -85.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $844.72 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $900.51 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 135.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings to increase by 330.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.00% per year.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 22.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares while 110.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.86%. There are 110.00% institutions holding the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.69% of the shares, roughly 8.92 million ANF shares worth $285.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.93% or 7.03 million shares worth $224.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $60.65 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.22% of the shares, roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $52.0 million.