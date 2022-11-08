Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.17 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.68B. ZETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.75% off its 52-week high of $13.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 49.94% up since then. When we look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Analysts gave the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ZETA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.86 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.97%, with the 5-day performance at -2.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is 16.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZETA’s forecast low is $9.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.16% for it to hit the projected low.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.70% over the past 6 months, a 450.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will rise 137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.07 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $141.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $99.42 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings to decrease by -673.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.55% per year.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 01.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.57% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares while 47.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.16%. There are 47.69% institutions holding the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock share, with GPI Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.78% of the shares, roughly 16.24 million ZETA shares worth $207.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 8.22 million shares worth $104.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $41.4 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $35.69 million.