Why Should You Invest In Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.60 changed hands at -$0.29 or -4.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $965.38M. SLDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -165.18% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 18.21% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Analysts gave the Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SLDP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Solid Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.05 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -4.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.93%, with the 5-day performance at -0.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 9.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLDP’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $800k.

The 2022 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to increase by 113.00%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.45% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 22.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 22.25% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million SLDP shares worth $43.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 2.47 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $11.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $12.36 million.