Why Should You Invest In Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN)?

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s per share price at $10.72 changed hands at -$0.86 or -7.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $785.45M. GDYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -299.35% off its 52-week high of $42.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.09, which suggests the last value was 15.21% up since then. When we look at Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.43K.

Analysts gave the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GDYN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Instantly GDYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.98 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -7.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.77%, with the 5-day performance at -21.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is -36.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.71% over the past 6 months, a 19.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $73.25 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $74.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.94 million and $50.91 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 53.40%.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.68% of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares while 68.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.35%. There are 68.82% institutions holding the Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.65% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million GDYN shares worth $72.21 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.50% or 5.03 million shares worth $70.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $30.81 million under it, the former controlled 3.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $24.64 million.