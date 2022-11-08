When Will Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.33 changing hands around $0.34 or 4.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.61B. GRFS’s current price is a discount, trading about -81.99% off its 52-week high of $13.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.71, which suggests the last value was 22.1% up since then. When we look at Grifols S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Instantly GRFS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.20 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.76%, with the 5-day performance at 10.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.82 days.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Grifols S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.91% over the past 6 months, a 63.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.10% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.63 billion and $1.58 billion respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.78%. The 2022 estimates are for Grifols S.A. earnings to decrease by -71.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 9.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 9.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Grifols S.A. shares while 41.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.63%. There are 41.63% institutions holding the Grifols S.A. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.55% of the shares, roughly 17.13 million GRFS shares worth $127.62 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.06% or 8.0 million shares worth $59.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. With 12.12 million shares estimated at $90.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 4.35 million shares worth around $32.41 million.