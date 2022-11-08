What Is The Performance Outlook For Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 5.74 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $129.10 changed hands at -$3.21 or -2.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.52B. SNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.71% off its 52-week high of $405.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.26, which suggests the last value was 14.59% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.92 million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 167.41 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.89%, with the 5-day performance at -19.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is -26.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $100.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -287.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.90% over the past 6 months, a 600.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $467.05 million. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $534.42 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.90%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 05.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.50% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 68.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.22%. There are 68.98% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.68% of the shares, roughly 24.43 million SNOW shares worth $5.6 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.36% or 17.04 million shares worth $3.9 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. With 7.51 million shares estimated at $1.72 billion under it, the former controlled 2.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $758.06 million.