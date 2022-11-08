What Is The Performance Outlook For Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.87 changed hands at -$0.19 or -2.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.86M. HCAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -682.82% off its 52-week high of $53.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.84, which suggests the last value was 0.44% up since then. When we look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Analysts gave the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HCAT as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Health Catalyst Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

Instantly HCAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.24 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.66%, with the 5-day performance at -22.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is -27.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HCAT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -205.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Health Catalyst Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.95% over the past 6 months, a -4.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.87 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Health Catalyst Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $74.61 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Health Catalyst Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.90%.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares while 98.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.55%. There are 98.48% institutions holding the Health Catalyst Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.56% of the shares, roughly 4.64 million HCAT shares worth $121.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 4.24 million shares worth $110.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 2.48 million shares estimated at $64.81 million under it, the former controlled 4.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 4.43% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $35.13 million.