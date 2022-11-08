Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $191.73M. WPRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -395.0% off its 52-week high of $3.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80. When we look at Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 668.26K.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9383 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.69%, with the 5-day performance at -4.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is -3.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.76% over the past 6 months, a -325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $104.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 257.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 23.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.29%. There are 23.28% institutions holding the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.83 million WPRT shares worth $6.05 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 3.38 million shares worth $5.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Royce Micro Cap Trust. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.65 million.