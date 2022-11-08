Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.24 million Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.25 changing hands around $6.79 or 11.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.92B. WELL’s current price is a discount, trading about -45.68% off its 52-week high of $99.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.50, which suggests the last value was 17.22% up since then. When we look at Welltower Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Analysts gave the Welltower Inc. (WELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended WELL as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Welltower Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) trade information

Instantly WELL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.54 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 11.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is 4.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.81 days.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Welltower Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.41% over the past 6 months, a 5.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Welltower Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.41 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Welltower Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.45 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Welltower Inc. earnings to increase by 189.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.73% per year.

WELL Dividends

Welltower Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07. The 3.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of Welltower Inc. shares while 99.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.24%. There are 99.17% institutions holding the Welltower Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.80% of the shares, roughly 71.73 million WELL shares worth $6.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.19% or 46.24 million shares worth $4.45 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.89 million shares estimated at $1.9 billion under it, the former controlled 4.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 12.91 million shares worth around $1.24 billion.