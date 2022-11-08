Home  »  Technologies   »  VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR): Perfor...

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.43 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.49M. VVPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1163.83% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 6.38% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.25K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.25%, with the 5-day performance at -9.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -32.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -115.70%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 29.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 8.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.69%. There are 8.02% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 78600.0 VVPR shares worth $36549.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 29641.0 shares worth $13783.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

With 27588.0 shares estimated at $12828.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]