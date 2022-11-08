VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.43 million VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.47 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.49M. VVPR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1163.83% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 6.38% up since then. When we look at VivoPower International PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.25K.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

Instantly VVPR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6900 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -1.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.25%, with the 5-day performance at -9.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is -32.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.20%. The 2022 estimates are for VivoPower International PLC earnings to decrease by -115.70%.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 29.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.96% of VivoPower International PLC shares while 8.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.69%. There are 8.02% institutions holding the VivoPower International PLC stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 78600.0 VVPR shares worth $36549.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 29641.0 shares worth $13783.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 27588.0 shares estimated at $12828.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.