Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.35 changing hands around $0.43 or 14.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $995.75M. VORB’s current price is a discount, trading about -236.72% off its 52-week high of $11.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 25.37% up since then. When we look at Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 82600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.96K.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Instantly VORB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.72 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 14.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.68%, with the 5-day performance at 0.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is 2.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 80.32% of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares while 18.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.71%. There are 18.64% institutions holding the Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stock share, with Cooperman, Leon G. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million VORB shares worth $4.02 million.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.33 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.