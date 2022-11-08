Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 3.77 million Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $8.27 changed hands at $0.16 or 1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.92B. VIPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.44% off its 52-week high of $13.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 30.47% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended VIPS as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.40 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.55%, with the 5-day performance at 18.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is -2.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIPS’s forecast low is $54.03 with $102.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1143.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -553.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.65% over the past 6 months, a -5.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will fall -39.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.39 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.6 billion and $3.92 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.18% per year.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.46% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 64.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.73%. There are 64.77% institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 39.75 million VIPS shares worth $357.71 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 26.24 million shares worth $236.16 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 28.27 million shares estimated at $254.43 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 12.49 million shares worth around $112.37 million.