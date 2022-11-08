Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 8.95 million Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $3.98 changed hands at $0.13 or 3.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.41B. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.83% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 41.21% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.13 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.41 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.81%, with the 5-day performance at -5.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.67 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.37% over the past 6 months, a -300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp. will rise 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 126.60%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 12 and December 16.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.91% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 44.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.49%. There are 44.62% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.76% of the shares, roughly 30.82 million UEC shares worth $141.44 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.05% or 17.33 million shares worth $79.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 24.54 million shares estimated at $75.59 million under it, the former controlled 8.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.75% of the shares, roughly 13.6 million shares worth around $41.88 million.