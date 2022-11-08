Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.08 or 6.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $303.09M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.88% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 28.03% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information
Instantly URG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3300 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 6.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.20%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is 12.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.22 days.
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, URG’s forecast low is $1.56 with $3.11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.18% for it to hit the projected low.
Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.79% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ur-Energy Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 60,025.00% up from the last financial year.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.20%.
URG Dividends
Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.
Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.83% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 34.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.64%. There are 34.63% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with CQS (US), LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.45% of the shares, roughly 9.76 million URG shares worth $15.61 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.26% or 9.33 million shares worth $14.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. With 10.65 million shares estimated at $11.29 million under it, the former controlled 4.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held about 3.59% of the shares, roughly 7.86 million shares worth around $11.63 million.