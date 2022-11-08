Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Shares Inclined By 0.35% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 1.59 million Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $200.65 changing hands around $4.35 or 2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $120.88B. UNP’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.02% off its 52-week high of $278.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $183.70, which suggests the last value was 8.45% up since then. When we look at Union Pacific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Analysts gave the Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended UNP as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Union Pacific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.07.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

Instantly UNP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 200.98 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.08 days.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Union Pacific Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.85% over the past 6 months, a 15.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Union Pacific Corporation will rise 19.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.36 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Union Pacific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $6.37 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Union Pacific Corporation earnings to increase by 26.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.95% per year.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 18 and January 23. The 2.65% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.65% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Union Pacific Corporation shares while 81.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.48%. There are 81.33% institutions holding the Union Pacific Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.61% of the shares, roughly 53.79 million UNP shares worth $14.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.05% or 44.01 million shares worth $12.02 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 18.39 million shares estimated at $5.02 billion under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 13.94 million shares worth around $3.81 billion.