Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Shares Inclined By 12.13% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 4.81 million Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.86 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.78B. TOST’s last price was a discount, traded about -232.4% off its 52-week high of $62.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.91, which suggests the last value was 36.85% up since then. When we look at Toast Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.00 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -0.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.66%, with the 5-day performance at -14.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 12.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.48 days.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Toast Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 36.96% over the past 6 months, a 65.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $651.28 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Toast Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $665.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Toast Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.60%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.81% of Toast Inc. shares while 62.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.96%. There are 62.88% institutions holding the Toast Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.34% of the shares, roughly 40.64 million TOST shares worth $883.2 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 13.27 million shares worth $288.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 24.0 million shares estimated at $521.54 million under it, the former controlled 8.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $73.48 million.