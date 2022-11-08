Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the latest trading session, 0.66 million Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.96 changing hands around $0.04 or 2.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.94M. TNYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -1532.65% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 3.06% up since then. When we look at Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 84150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.55K.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Instantly TNYA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -28.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.8600 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.87%, with the 5-day performance at -28.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) is -32.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.46 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TNYA’s forecast low is $15.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1940.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -665.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.05% over the past 6 months, a 34.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. will rise 94.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -320.00%.

TNYA Dividends

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. shares while 91.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.29%. There are 91.18% institutions holding the Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Column Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.76% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million TNYA shares worth $110.74 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 6.19 million shares worth $72.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.38 million shares estimated at $9.25 million under it, the former controlled 3.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $8.47 million.