TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.63 changing hands around $0.34 or 2.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.80B. TDCX’s current price is a discount, trading about -121.93% off its 52-week high of $28.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.52, which suggests the last value was 48.38% up since then. When we look at TDCX Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 226.10K.

Analysts gave the TDCX Inc. (TDCX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TDCX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TDCX Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

Instantly TDCX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.89 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 2.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.82%, with the 5-day performance at -5.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is 11.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDCX’s forecast low is $19.22 with $26.46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.18% for it to hit the projected low.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TDCX Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.76% over the past 6 months, a 8.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TDCX Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $126.77 million.

The 2022 estimates are for TDCX Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.20% per year.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 24.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.92% of TDCX Inc. shares while 117.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.19%. There are 117.11% institutions holding the TDCX Inc. stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.62% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million TDCX shares worth $39.53 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.72% or 2.39 million shares worth $29.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $10.26 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $7.32 million.