Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $77.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 5.25 million Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $30.00 changed hands at $4.3 or 16.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.06B. SYNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -247.27% off its 52-week high of $104.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.89, which suggests the last value was 23.7% up since then. When we look at Syneos Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.80K.

Analysts gave the Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended SYNH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Syneos Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.35.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) trade information

Instantly SYNH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 51.06 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 16.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.78%, with the 5-day performance at -40.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is -37.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYNH’s forecast low is $27.00 with $77.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Syneos Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.83% over the past 6 months, a 12.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Syneos Health Inc. will fall -8.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Syneos Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion and $1.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Syneos Health Inc. earnings to increase by 22.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.01% per year.

SYNH Dividends

Syneos Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Syneos Health Inc. shares while 98.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.79%. There are 98.35% institutions holding the Syneos Health Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.25% of the shares, roughly 11.55 million SYNH shares worth $346.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.42% or 9.67 million shares worth $290.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $90.59 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $89.48 million.