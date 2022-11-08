Stock Performance Of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 28.83 million IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.14 or 13.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.31M. ICCM’s current price is a discount, trading about -499.15% off its 52-week high of $7.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 14.41% up since then. When we look at IceCure Medical Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 25400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.33K.

Analysts gave the IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ICCM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5600 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 13.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.90%, with the 5-day performance at -12.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is -17.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 89020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.24% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ICCM’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -387.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -154.24% for it to hit the projected low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IceCure Medical Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.00% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.60%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.33% of IceCure Medical Ltd shares while 8.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.25%.