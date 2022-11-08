Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 35.04 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $7.30 changed hands at $0.49 or 7.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.21B. SWN’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.21% off its 52-week high of $9.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 47.81% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 30.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.70 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.40 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 7.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.65%, with the 5-day performance at 5.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 7.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.62% over the past 6 months, a 27.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.66 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 58.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 88.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.93%. There are 88.48% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.12% of the shares, roughly 168.74 million SWN shares worth $1.21 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.49% or 128.22 million shares worth $919.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 46.5 million shares estimated at $348.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 3.73% of the shares, roughly 41.62 million shares worth around $312.18 million.