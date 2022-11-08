Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. Is Forecast To Drop -32.29% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $106.58 changing hands around $8.56 or 8.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.37B. SQM’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.61% off its 52-week high of $115.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.88, which suggests the last value was 57.89% up since then. When we look at Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Analysts gave the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SQM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

Instantly SQM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 105.89 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 8.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 94.37%, with the 5-day performance at 4.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is 8.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.99, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQM’s forecast low is $90.00 with $141.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.39% over the past 6 months, a 530.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 262.90% up from the last financial year.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.68 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. earnings to increase by 227.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.60% per year.

SQM Dividends

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December. The 4.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.55. It is important to note, however, that the 4.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares while 42.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.32%. There are 42.25% institutions holding the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 6.14 million SQM shares worth $525.95 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.43% or 4.89 million shares worth $418.97 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $330.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 2.63 million shares worth around $219.88 million.