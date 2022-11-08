Should You Invest In Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.1 million Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $146.80 changed hands at -$1.58 or -1.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.25B. SBNY’s current price is a discount, trading about -155.29% off its 52-week high of $374.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $135.10, which suggests the last value was 7.97% up since then. When we look at Signature Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 775.36K.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Instantly SBNY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 159.57 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.13%, with the 5-day performance at -6.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is -3.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.75 days.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signature Bank share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.56% over the past 6 months, a 43.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Signature Bank will rise 46.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $747.79 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Signature Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $787.64 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Signature Bank earnings to increase by 51.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.32% per year.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 16 and January 20. The 1.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Signature Bank shares while 97.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.02%. There are 97.42% institutions holding the Signature Bank stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.16% of the shares, roughly 6.16 million SBNY shares worth $1.81 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 4.68 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $320.02 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $441.64 million.