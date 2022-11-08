Should You Invest In Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $17.38 changed hands at -$0.62 or -3.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $839.80M. CYRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -396.55% off its 52-week high of $86.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.99, which suggests the last value was -3.51% down since then. When we look at Cryoport Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 509.81K.

Analysts gave the Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYRX as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cryoport Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

Instantly CYRX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -37.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.51 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -3.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.63%, with the 5-day performance at -37.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is -31.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYRX’s forecast low is $27.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cryoport Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.58% over the past 6 months, a 57.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cryoport Inc. will rise 6.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.95 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Cryoport Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $70.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.19 million and $56.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Cryoport Inc. earnings to decrease by -217.70%.

CYRX Dividends

Cryoport Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.87% of Cryoport Inc. shares while 92.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.60%. There are 92.83% institutions holding the Cryoport Inc. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.32% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million CYRX shares worth $126.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 3.52 million shares worth $122.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $63.72 million under it, the former controlled 5.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $60.28 million.