Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Stock Could Make A -56.11% Loss

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $44.20 changed hands at -$2.82 or -6.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.91B. SHAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.17% off its 52-week high of $100.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.72, which suggests the last value was 14.66% up since then. When we look at Shake Shack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.84K.

Analysts gave the Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended SHAK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Shake Shack Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Instantly SHAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.83 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -6.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.75%, with the 5-day performance at -20.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is -5.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHAK’s forecast low is $45.00 with $69.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shake Shack Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.28% over the past 6 months, a -533.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shake Shack Inc. will fall -140.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238.26 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Shake Shack Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $245.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $180.88 million and $197.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Shake Shack Inc. earnings to increase by 80.50%.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.15% of Shake Shack Inc. shares while 92.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.01%. There are 92.96% institutions holding the Shake Shack Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.85% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million SHAK shares worth $448.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.38% or 4.07 million shares worth $276.43 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 2.78 million shares estimated at $109.85 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $71.21 million.