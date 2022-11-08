Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SBRA Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.9 million Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.31 changed hands at -$1.43 or -10.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.19B. SBRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.85% off its 52-week high of $16.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.44, which suggests the last value was 7.07% up since then. When we look at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) trade information

Instantly SBRA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.00 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -10.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) is 9.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.69% over the past 6 months, a -1.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. will rise 254.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $156.39 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $158.67 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135.66 million and $163.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -177.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.30% per year.

SBRA Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 8.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 8.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares while 90.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.00%. There are 90.83% institutions holding the Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.54% of the shares, roughly 35.89 million SBRA shares worth $440.01 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.06% or 32.48 million shares worth $398.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.59 million shares estimated at $129.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 6.79 million shares worth around $83.23 million.