Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.6 million Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.95 changing hands around $0.83 or 20.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $742.88M. ROVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -192.93% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was 36.57% up since then. When we look at Rover Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 380.19K.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Instantly ROVR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.26 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 20.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.74%, with the 5-day performance at -6.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) is 7.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ROVR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rover Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.19% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.12 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Rover Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $51.03 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Rover Group Inc. earnings to increase by 73.90%.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Rover Group Inc. shares while 76.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.40%. There are 76.28% institutions holding the Rover Group Inc. stock share, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.55% of the shares, roughly 26.46 million ROVR shares worth $152.7 million.

Foundry Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.14% or 20.27 million shares worth $76.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $19.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held about 1.53% of the shares, roughly 2.78 million shares worth around $17.59 million.