Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO).

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at $0.02 or 8.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.96M. OTMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1416.13% off its 52-week high of $4.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 716.43K.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3393 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 8.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is 12.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 662.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. earnings to decrease by -54.40%.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.67% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares while 56.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.77%. There are 56.10% institutions holding the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.73% of the shares, roughly 19.47 million OTMO shares worth $38.36 million.

Senvest Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.75% or 3.64 million shares worth $7.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $5.52 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $1.37 million.

