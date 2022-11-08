Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $307.70 changing hands around $21.21 or 7.40% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.66B. ALB’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.18% off its 52-week high of $308.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $169.93, which suggests the last value was 44.77% up since then. When we look at Albemarle Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Analysts gave the Albemarle Corporation (ALB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ALB as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Albemarle Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.2.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Instantly ALB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 311.53 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 7.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.55%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 5.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $318.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALB’s forecast low is $145.00 with $461.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Albemarle Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.26% over the past 6 months, a 429.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Albemarle Corporation will rise 259.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 258.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Albemarle Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $786.42 million and $770.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 110.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Albemarle Corporation earnings to decrease by -69.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 77.17% per year.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03. The 0.55% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.58. It is important to note, however, that the 0.55% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Albemarle Corporation shares while 84.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.05%. There are 84.90% institutions holding the Albemarle Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.66% of the shares, roughly 13.66 million ALB shares worth $3.02 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.47% or 9.92 million shares worth $2.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. With 3.38 million shares estimated at $746.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $592.28 million.