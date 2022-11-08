Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s per share price at $1.81 changed hands at $0.21 or 13.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.75M. RZLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -283.98% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was 12.71% up since then. When we look at Rezolute Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 36110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.14K.

Analysts gave the Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RZLT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rezolute Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) trade information

Instantly RZLT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9699 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 13.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.13%, with the 5-day performance at 7.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) is -32.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RZLT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1060.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -341.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Rezolute Inc. (RZLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rezolute Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.95% over the past 6 months, a 28.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rezolute Inc. will rise 58.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Rezolute Inc. earnings to increase by 17.20%.

RZLT Dividends

Rezolute Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 14.

Rezolute Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.50% of Rezolute Inc. shares while 64.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.43%. There are 64.74% institutions holding the Rezolute Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 78.52% of the shares, roughly 6.61 million RZLT shares worth $11.96 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 35.66% or 3.0 million shares worth $5.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 3.31 million shares estimated at $5.99 million under it, the former controlled 39.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 38.19% of the shares, roughly 3.22 million shares worth around $5.82 million.