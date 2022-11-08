Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.85 changing hands around $0.03 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.98B. RF’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.9% off its 52-week high of $25.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.01, which suggests the last value was 21.18% up since then. When we look at Regions Financial Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.16 million.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 22.93 on Monday, 11/07/22 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.68%, with the 5-day performance at 3.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is 11.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regions Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.94% over the past 6 months, a -6.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regions Financial Corporation will fall -10.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.8 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Regions Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.84 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Regions Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 141.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.88% per year.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 20. The 3.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Regions Financial Corporation shares while 77.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.11%. There are 77.71% institutions holding the Regions Financial Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.97% of the shares, roughly 111.84 million RF shares worth $2.49 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.58% or 98.86 million shares worth $2.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 27.02 million shares estimated at $601.4 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 21.28 million shares worth around $473.65 million.