Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.15 changed hands at -$1.33 or -10.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $538.14M. METC’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.89% off its 52-week high of $21.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.43, which suggests the last value was 24.39% up since then. When we look at Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 651.53K.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 12.81 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -10.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.24%, with the 5-day performance at 10.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is 19.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ramaco Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.96% over the past 6 months, a 352.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ramaco Resources Inc. will rise 276.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.34 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 132.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 877.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.23% per year.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 3.63% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.63% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.36% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares while 67.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.24%. There are 67.58% institutions holding the Ramaco Resources Inc. stock share, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.72% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million METC shares worth $62.66 million.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.67% or 5.59 million shares worth $62.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.65 million shares estimated at $7.27 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $5.52 million.