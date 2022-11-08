Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.39 changed hands at -$2.05 or -7.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.51B. QTWO’s current price is a discount, trading about -272.49% off its 52-week high of $90.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.53, which suggests the last value was -4.67% down since then. When we look at Q2 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 457.94K.

Analysts gave the Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended QTWO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Q2 Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) trade information

Instantly QTWO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.30 on Monday, 11/07/22 subtracted -7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.72%, with the 5-day performance at -14.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is -20.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.79 days.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Q2 Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.44% over the past 6 months, a -3.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Q2 Holdings Inc. will fall -44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $140.22 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Q2 Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $147.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Q2 Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 24.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.40% per year.

QTWO Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.48% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares while 106.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.29%. There are 106.58% institutions holding the Q2 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.95% of the shares, roughly 5.18 million QTWO shares worth $319.46 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 4.78 million shares worth $294.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.88 million shares estimated at $177.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $94.81 million.